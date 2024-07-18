Gallagher Security Strengthens South Island Team By Appointing 'Tim Orr' As Sales Manager

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND –

Award-winning global security manufacturer, Gallagher Security, announces the appointment of Tim Orr as South Island Sales Manager with a goal of strengthening customer relationships and continuing strong support for South Island Channel partners.

Tim Orr

Tim brings a unique combination of technical expertise and sales experience to his new role, having held a variety of both product and people-focused roles ranging from Network Engineer to Data Delivery Manager. Most recently, Tim served as Solutions Architect at One New Zealand before joining the Gallagher team, a move inspired by the company’s history and ambition. “Gallagher is a New Zealand success story,” Tim explains, “and it’s exciting to join the team in a leadership role and have the chance to play a key part in keeping that success going here in the South Island.”

In his role as South Island Sales Manager, Tim plans to apply his technical knowledge through a customer-centric lens to help End Users maximise their Gallagher systems. “Gallagher’s technology is constantly evolving, and one of my goals is to ensure these sites are getting the most out of their investments by maintaining close relationships and bringing them along on our innovation journey,” he says.

In a demonstration of the enthusiasm he brings to his new role, Tim made his Gallagher debut at the Security Showcase hosted at Eden Park on 25 June, diving straight into conversation with the over 300 security professionals in attendance. It could have been an overwhelming way to kick off his role, but Tim thinks otherwise. “My main goal is to build excellent relationships with our Channel Partners and End Users to allow me to understand the business problems they need to solve,” he says. “It’s pretty exceptional to get a head start on that goal by being in a room with 300 of them, and I had some amazing conversations that day.”

Brad Small, Regional Manager for New Zealand Sales, believes Tim will not only help the Gallagher team accomplish their ambitious goals, but that customers will respond to his passion for creating genuine value for customers. “Tim has a passion and aptitude for technology, but more importantly he’s guided by a clear set of principles that makes him an overall great guy,” he elaborates. “He’s a family man, he’s team-oriented, and he aims to be a partner beyond security for our Channel Partners and End Users. I’m excited to see what Tim accomplishes in the coming months and thrilled to have him representing the Gallagher brand.”

For Tim, that means exceeding expectations whenever possible. “Gallagher’s solutions are capable of delivering so much more value than people realise,” he says emphatically. “If I can help a customer harness that power and achieve objectives they didn't think were possible, I’ll feel like I accomplished what I came here to do. That’s the attitude I’m bringing to this role.”

Tim joined the Gallagher Security team on 25 June and is based in Christchurch.

