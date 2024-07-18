Royal Society Of NZ Report Highlights Challenge Of Getting Kiwis To Eat Vegetables

A new Royal Society of New Zealand report highlights the challenges involved in getting New Zealanders to eat more vegetables and other healthy food.

‘The report highlights that between July 2014 and March 2023, the prices of sweetened and processed foods and drinks rose by around 14% while over the same period, the prices of healthy vegetables and fruit rose by around 45%,’ says Vegetables NZ chair, John Murphy.

‘The report then goes on to conclude that “when sweetened processed foods are cheaper relative to fruits and vegetables, people tend to buy more of the former. This can lead to poor dietary habits, increasing the prevalence of obesity and related health issues”.’

John says this situation is why it is critical that the vegetable industry and government work together to increase vegetable consumption in New Zealand.

‘At the moment, research shows that only about 14% of New Zealanders are eating the recommended number of vegetables a day. There are several factors behind this appalling statistic – perceived cost, lack of time and not knowing how to prepare vegetables, being some of them.’

Vegetables prices at record lows

John says that in terms of cost, vegetables are currently at some of their lowest prices in years.

‘However, sales volumes show that low prices do not translate into higher consumption. That’s why we have launched the Add One More Vegetable campaign to help kiwis reach the target of 5+ A Day. We are encouraging people to buy and eat more, and also, to show people how to add vegetables to their meals and prepare them.’

John says that at the same time, the vegetable industry is talking with the government about ensuring vegetable growing can once again be viable in New Zealand.

‘Again, it’s appalling to think that growers in our key vegetable growing areas of Pukekohe, Levin and parts of Canterbury are being run out of business, due to absurd regulation and ever-increasing compliance.

‘That’s why we are working with the government to find a way for vegetable growing to become a permitted activity, under new resource management laws.

‘This will allow vegetable production to expand to ensure more plentiful supply, so kiwis have better access to fresh vegetables, as New Zealand grows in population size and responds to climate change.’

