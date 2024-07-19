Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Host Announced For The Hits Tauranga

Friday, 19 July 2024, 9:16 am
Press Release: NZME.

A fresh face is set to join The Hits Tauranga, with Sam Western starting at the station as its new day show host.

Western joins The Hits Tauranga after a successful stint as breakfast host at Sun FM in Whakatane, where she entertained local audiences with her vibrant personality and relatable content.

Western’s journey into radio began with a leap from Art School, relocating to Whakatane to pursue her passion  for broadcasting. Over the years, her roles expanded beyond on-air hosting to include video production,  promotions, and social media management, making her a versatile addition to The Hits Tauranga.

Greg Murphy, NZME’s GM Bay of Plenty, says: " Investing in local talent like Sam is crucial for our commitment to  community engagement and quality content. Sam's background and dedication to connecting with listeners align  perfectly with The Hits."

“The Hits is the place Kiwis go to for real and relatable local stories, big laughs, and the best playlist featuring  classic hits from then and big hits from now. I know the Tauranga community are going to love Sam,” he says.

Sam Western says: "I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic team at The Hits Tauranga. Local radio has been  a passion of mine, and I look forward to continuing to hang out with our listeners here in Tauranga every weekday!"

Sam will start her role as 9am-3pm host on Monday 22 July.

Listen to The Hits Tauranga on 95.0FM or the free iHeartRadio app.

