No Surprises With Reuben Woods' Dealmaker Of The Year Accolade In New Zealand

19 July 2024 – DLA Piper Corporate partner Reuben Woods has been named in the Australasian Lawyer and NZ Lawyer’s inaugural Dealmakers of the Year list. Known for his technically excellent and commercially astute approach, Reuben's M&A deals in the last year have solidified his reputation as a top dealmaker across Australasia. This accolade will come as no surprise to those familiar with his work on high-profile transactions in the past year, and throughout his career.

Despite a reportedly sluggish M&A market, Reuben remained very busy advising on over 11 significant deals. Noteworthy among these was the high-profile acquisition of Spark Sports' content rights by TVNZ as well as advising Five V Capital on its divestment of Totara Learning Solutions to Tenzing, a transaction that garnered the Private Capital Investment of the Year award at the New Zealand Private Capital conference in 2023. Reuben also advised the Bank of Queensland on its disposition of its New Zealand loan book to UDC for approximately AUD217 million, and the acquisition of Lancom Technology by Evergreen Services Group, showcasing his versatility across various sectors.

Reuben's accolades in the past two years further underscore his standing in the field. He led the team awarded M&A Deal of the Year in 2022, for the sale of Seequent Holdings Limited, a Christchurch-based software business, acquired by Bentley Systems Inc. for USD1.46 billion. Reuben was also named one of NZ Lawyer's Most Influential Lawyers in the business category.

His board positions with the Cerebral Palsy Society of New Zealand and the Waihao Māori Reservation Trust reflect his commitment to giving back to the community and his iwi and whanau.

Commenting on Reuben's dealmaker status, Country Managing Partner, Laura Scampion said, "Reuben's ability to keep deals moving, find solutions and get them done, while building rapport with all parties on a transaction, has made him a firm favourite with M&A participants. His recognition as Dealmaker of the Year is a testament to his dedication and talent, qualities that continue to drive his success in New Zealand and beyond."

