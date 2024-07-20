Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Global IT Outage Update Saturday Morning

Saturday, 20 July 2024, 8:36 am
Press Release: Retail NZ

20 July 2024

A global IT outage is causing intermittent and widespread challenges for retailers on Friday evening New Zealand time and around the world. The outage is a cybersecurity issue related to CrowdStrike, which began hitting Microsoft systems on Friday afternoon. The outage impacted banks and payments, airports and retailers globally.

“The early indications on Saturday morning from businesses already open is that supermarkets are opening and are not currently experiencing difficulties with payments and point of sale systems, however as this global issue is now in “fix mode” there is the possibility of further outages. We urge consumers to be patient and if possible to have the ability to pay via cash and/or Eftpos, which was a more stable platform last night due to the agreements amongst banks to be able to transact offline” reports Carolyn Young, Chief Executive at Retail NZ.

“This is still a live issue that will continue to develop over the weekend and it emphasizes how much we rely on technology and the cloud to enable us to go about our daily activities. While we are a long way from the United States, we are not immune to being impacted to global events such as what we saw on Friday evening” added Ms Young.

There may be delays to dispatch of online purchases as retailers will need to wait for confirmation of payment once this issue is resolved.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 