Protect Your People And Business During A Recession

23 July 2024, Auckland, New Zealand

It is critical to manage the risks of drugs and alcohol in the workplace during an economic downturn. Research shows that substance related work incidents increase during a recession. This data goes hand in hand with the fact that drug use and alcohol sales are considered ‘inflation resistant’.

Recent data from The Drug Detection Agency’s (TDDA) own database, Imperans, shows a steady year on year increase in positive workplace drug and alcohol detections. “Given the current economic climate, I anticipate another spike in detections,” says Glenn Dobson, CEO, TDDA. “I recommend that businesses review their substance policies, maintain or implement testing programmes, and engage professional educators for drug and alcohol awareness training.”

While times are tough and workplace risks are on the rise, it is paramount for businesses to stay up to date with drug trends, as well as conducting drug and alcohol testing and education, to foster a safe workplace.

There is no cheap alternative for drug testing. When properly conducted, drug testing and health and safety education are critical tools for managing drug-related risks in the workplace. When feeling the financial pinch, companies may try to save money with unaccredited or cheaper testing practices. The problem is that low-cost options can lead to increased risk. Unaccredited suppliers, DIY kits and in-house testing risk a company’s reputation and costly court battles, and they can compromise employees’ safety.

Cutting costs around health and safety creates a lose-lose situation, leaving businesses and their owners at risk of being non-compliant with the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 (HSWA).

Poor quality testing and a lack of qualified processes and procedures represent a risk that can easily result in incorrect test results. This can lead to an employee being wrongly accused of substance use or the failure to identity someone affected by drugs and alcohol in the workplace. One can turn into a personal grievance, the other an injured employee. Poor testing exposes your company to legal action.

When people operate heavy equipment or work in an industrial environment, there is no room for testing errors. When an improper procedure compromises test quality, you open the door to serious injury – or even a fatality.

Especially during challenging economic times, companies need an independent, accredited service provider to deliver accurate and professional third-party testing. This demonstrates that a company is serious about maintaining a safe working environment and the wellbeing of its employees. Do not take shortcuts when people’s lives and livelihoods – as well as your company’s reputation – are on the line.

Along with its Imperans database, TDDA is a critical tool for employers looking to base their testing and policies on real-time data and accredited best practices. TDDA offers a range of educational workshops for businesses and their employees, including the Comprehensive Substance Identification Training and the recently launched Advanced Drug Awareness Training. These training sessions are designed to ensure that every member of the workforce is equipped to maintain workplace safety and empowered to successfully identify and manage situations arising from drug and alcohol use and abuse in the workplace.

TDDA offers a wide range of drug and alcohol tests to suit businesses, including Breathalyser technology in its mobile clinics, hair alcohol testing and multi-panel substance tests to help companies prioritise the wellbeing of their employees and maintain a safe and compliant workplace.

