Kōura Wealth Appoints Head Of Distribution To Support Rapid Growth Of Its Advisor Channel

Michelle Blake (Photo/Supplied)

Michele Blake has been appointed to lead Kōura Wealth’s advisor channel, leading a fast growing team that looks after a wide network of advisors throughout New Zealand as the company’s rapid growth continues.

Michele has spent the past 15 years helping financial advisors, firstly at AIA where she held senior Relationship Management and retention roles and most recently at Advice First where she led the Wealth, KiwiSaver and Risk advice teams. Her experience makes her well placed to educate Financial Advisors on how KiwiSaver can help them build better client relationships and stronger businesses.

"Michele brings a unique perspective; having held both relationship management and advisor management roles, she understands advisors and how to help them succeed. Her experience will make her a valuable resource for financial advisors who are currently navigating the challenging regulatory and economic environments,” comments Rupert Carlyon, Founder and Managing Director of Kōura Wealth.

Kōura Wealth has grown its financial advisor network (or ‘Facilitators’ as Kōura calls them) by making it extremely easy for them. Its Facilitator Model is unique in the market, allowing mortgage and risk advisors to help their clients maximise their KiwiSaver accounts without needing to attain Level 5 Investment qualifications.

Since launching its Facilitator Model, Kōura Wealth has onboarded over 500 advisors and has helped many thousands of clients get the most out of their KiwiSaver accounts.

Michele firmly believes that KiwiSaver is critical for clients and advisors alike and she is excited to help advisors bring KiwiSaver into their businesses: "KiwiSaver is the largest Investment Account most Kiwis will ever have, yet many clients don’t know who to turn to for help and as a result they just leave it alone. Kōura Wealth’s unique model allows all financial advisors to help their clients with KiwiSaver; meaning more Kiwis have access to advice and can make better decisions about how their KiwiSaver should be invested. I am excited to work with financial advisors and continue the mission that Rupert and the team have started.”

The Kōura Wealth business continues to grow strongly with AUM having increased by 150% over the past 12 months. “Our business continues to grow, driven by our unique funds, low fees, strong returns and exceptional advisor experience. We have continued to invest in our team with our headcount up over 100% over the past 12 months. Michele joining is another example of us continuing to invest in capability to allow us to deliver amazing service levels for all stakeholders,” adds Rupert.

"Kōura Wealth doesn’t look, sound or think like other KiwiSaver providers. I look forward to playing a key role in the growth of this fast growing challenger brand as it continues to redefine the KiwiSaver landscape for its staff, customers and advisors," concludes Michele.

About Kōura Wealth

Kōura Wealth is a New Zealand-based KiwiSaver provider dedicated to helping Kiwis build a secure financial future. With a focus on personalised investment strategies, Kōura offers a range of tailored portfolios to suit individual risk profiles and retirement goals. Committed to transparency and education, Kōura empowers members with the knowledge and tools to make informed investment decisions. Driven by innovation and client-centric values, Kōura aims to simplify the investment process and provide exceptional support throughout a clientsKiwiSaver journey.

