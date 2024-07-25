Urchinomics And Food & Life Company Forge A Powerful Alliance

Building a Sustainable Future for Domestic Sea Urchins and Marine Ecosystems

On July 23rd, 2024 Urchinomics Group and FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES Ltd. (F&LC) entered into a capital and business alliance, marking a significant step towards sustainable seafood procurement and marine conservation.

Joining Forces to Combat Marine Biodiversity Loss

Urchinomics and F&LC are uniting to address the decline in wild sea urchin populations and the global issue of rapidly declining kelp forests. This partnership aims to create a stable supply of high-quality, domestically farmed sea urchins, while contributing to the conservation of blue carbon ecosystems.

Innovative and Sustainable Solutions

As kelp forests have disappeared, the number of edible urchins has also reduced, causing a reduction in the domestic wild catch in Japan. The urchins that cover the marine-scape are considered “barren”, with little-to-none of the coveted uni within them.

Urchinomics turns barren urchin populations into quality delicacies through land-based farming technology and specialized feed. Profits from these operations are reinvested into further restoration projects, fostering a sustainable cycle that benefits the environment and local communities.

Strategic Synergy

F&LC's commitment to sustainable seafood procurement aligns perfectly with Urchinomics' mission. This partnership not only enhances Urchinomics’ ability to produce high-quality sea urchins but also strengthens efforts to restore kelp beds and combat climate change. It underscores the importance of using nature-based solutions to address environmental challenges.

Comments from Our Leaders

Koichi Mizutome, President and CEO of F&LC:

“Through collaboration with Urchinomics, I hope we will be able to establish planned manufacture and a secure stable procurement base of sea urchins, which we previously had to rely on wild catch. Also I have high hopes to cause positive effects of restoring kelp forests, through effective use of natural resources by utilizing barren urchins which has been difficult to consume as food. Together, we would like to challenge the important task of sustainably securing marine resources, for the future of Japan and the world.

Giles Cadman, Verdant Bloom Chairman and CEO:

"Partnering with FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES Ltd. marks a significant step forward for Urchinomics. This is more than just an off-take agreement and capital investment; together, we are poised to restore marine ecosystems and establish a reliable supply of high-quality uni in a market which is starved of supply. This collaboration highlights the importance of our shared goal to combat coastal degredation and support sustainable seafood production. I am deeply grateful for F&LC’s shared vision and commitment to our shared mission."

Perry Bevin, CEO of Urchinomics:

"We are thrilled to join forces with F&LC, a company that shares our vision for sustainability and innovation in seafood production. This partnership will enable us to enhance our capacity to deliver high-quality sea urchins to consumers, all while making a positive environmental impact. Working with partners who share our commitment to nature-based solutions is key to our success."

