Show Off Your Skills As A Property Investor And Win!

The NZ Property Investors Federation (NZPIF) is excited to announce entries are open for its prestigious awards in partnership with major sponsor, Resene, and the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE).

PR & Advocacy Manager Matt Ball said, “These awards are more than just a competition; they are a celebration of the dedication and best practice of property investors across New Zealand.”

“By entering these awards, investors not only have the chance to gain national recognition for their efforts to improve their properties and skills as landlords, but also to inspire others in the property investment community.”

NZPIF has two awards for investors:

The NZPIF Resene Renovation of the Year Award which recognises a rental property renovation which demonstrates inspiration and impact, improving the outcomes for the property owner and tenants.

The NZPIF RentSkills Award which recognises rental property owners (landlords) who demonstrate good practice through positive tenant relationships, good business practices and community involvement.

Each award attracts a $2,000 cash prize for the winners and a $1,000 cash prize for the runners up. The RentSkills Awards also include four merit awards sponsored by the Ministry of Business Innovation & Employment (MBIE) with $500 cash prizes up for grabs.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Wellington PIA member Suzanne Taylor was the winner of the NZPIF Renovation of the Year award in 2019. Since winning the award Suzanne has started a Women in Property Investing group in Wellington, completed two subdivisions and new builds on the back in both Elsdon and Levin, increased their rental portfolio, flipped more houses and project managed several renovations for other investors. She is also busy running her home staging business Best Foot Forward - House Dress To Impress.

Suzanne said, "I encourage property investors to apply for a chance to win $2,000 for yourself, $500 for your local association, the kudos and profile if you want to put yourself or your business out there."

The awards are open to members of the NZPIF and affiliated Property Investors' Associations (PIAs). Non-members who are interested in the awards just need to join their local PIA to be eligible.

“Membership of a PIA comes with a world of benefits and opportunities, such as opportunities to learn from more experienced investors and gain access significant discounts on building materials, insurance, and more through our partnerships with leading suppliers (including Resene),” said Matt Ball.

Nicki Smith, winner of the 2023 RentSkills Supreme award said, "Joining the Taranaki Property Investors Association helped me 'learn the craft' of property investing. There were more experienced investors to talk to and speakers that had insights I would otherwise not have gained. It was a great way to supercharge my property investment career."

© Scoop Media

