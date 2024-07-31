New Toolkit Helps Parents And Teens Navigate Snapchat Safely

Netsafe, New Zealand’s online safety organisation, is releasing a toolkit developed in collaboration with Snapchat to allow parents to gain better visibility into how their teens use the networking app. The Snapchat Family Toolkit is designed to assist parents in supporting their children’s use of this platform. The aim is to equip parents to be able to have conversations about online safety with their teens and to better understand Snapchat.

Chief Executive Officer Brent Carey highlights that Snapchat's design, which encourages real-life conversational dynamics, enhances privacy and spontaneity. “While these features are integral to the user experience, they also require thoughtful consideration of online safety for teens. It's important to note that Snapchat has updated its messaging system over time, with messages now set to delete after 24 hours by default, rather than immediately, to better balance privacy and safety.”

“At Netsafe, we embrace technology's potential while acknowledging the risks. Given Snapchat's popularity among teenagers, our mission is to give both parents and teens the knowledge and tools to have safer social media experiences.”

The information in the Snapchat Family Toolkit is designed to help parents learn more about what Snapchat is, how it works, safeguards for teens and how to use the Family Centre feature. It comprises the following resources:

What is Snapchat

Make a Safer Snapchat Account

Rangatahi Discussion Guide: A Safer Snapchat Account

Snapchat Action Plan

Netsafe worked with Snapchat to develop the content for the toolkit, ensuring the language and information is relevant for New Zealand whanau and teens, and how teenagers are using the platform here.

Snapchat’s features include extra protections for rangatahi to help keep the focus on connecting with close friends, preventing unwanted contact from strangers, and providing an age-appropriate content experience. Family Centre is an in-app tool to help parents and carers to see who their teens are communicating with on Snapchat and set Content Controls - which can help prompt important conversations about safety.

Carey went on to say the organisation aims to work alongside technology providers. “We recognise that while there is always a risk of online harm when young people are using these types of apps, the reality is that teenagers are using them.”

“Often, parents may not be aware of the measures that can be implemented. Our toolkit is a crucial resource, educating parents on practical ways to help teens engage positively with the platform.”

Ben Au, Public Policy Lead, Australia and New Zealand at Snap Inc said "We know Netsafe is the trusted voice for online safety in New Zealand and we're proud to be able to partner with them to develop a Snapchat Family Toolkit designed specifically with New Zealand parents in mind. We know that Kiwis, including teens, use Snapchat to communicate with their closest friends and family and our goal is for New Zealanders to engage in a safe, positive, and creative way on Snapchat. This new Toolkit helps us to achieve this."

The Snapchat Family Toolkit can be found on Netsafe’s website. This is the second initiative being announced this week as part of Netsafety Week 2024. On Monday, Netsafe and the Classification Office launched its groundbreaking research into body image.

