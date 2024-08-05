Official Launch Of Sustainable Vegetable Systems (SVS) Project

Kate Trufitt, Andrew Barber and Minister Nicola Grigg (Photo/Supplied)

Potatoes New Zealand is delighted to announce the launch of the Sustainable Vegetable Systems (SVS) Tool, an innovative solution designed to enhance sustainability practices within the vegetable farming industry. The SVS Tool was officially launched by Minister Nicola Grigg at a ceremony at Plant & Food Research in Lincoln on Friday 2 August.

The SVS Tool is a nitrogen budgeting tool developed in collaboration with leading agricultural experts, environmental scientists and industry partners. The tool aims to provide growers with comprehensive evidence-based decision support to optimise their nitrogen management practices. By utilising this tool, growers can reduce environmental impact, increase efficiency, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

The Sustainable Vegetable Systems project began in 2019, arising from the scarcity of data on vegetable nitrogen flows, particularly in crop rotation systems and a need to sustainably support growers. Over a three-year period, nitrogen flow data rates using varieties of fertiliser was measured through a selection of representative vegetable crop rotations at Plant & Food Research sites in Lincoln and Hawke’s Bay. This work and data produced laid the foundation for the SVS tool.

These experiments were reproduced regionally across New Zealand with increasing engagement with growers to provide valuable insights into vegetable nitrogen optimisation. The project consolidated data from various sources and stakeholders with key inputs from Plant & Food Research modellers, plant and soil scientists. The SVS model was built to help support growers’ nitrogen use decision making through scientific knowledge, databased decision systems and practical support.

This is a highly collaborative project of key vegetable groups with an aim to develop a decision support tool using an integrated data set based on real world practices that are robust, trusted and reflect industry practice.

Key industry players included Potatoes New Zealand, Vegetables Research and Innovation, Vegetables New Zealand, Process Vegetables NZ, NZ Buttercup Squash Council, Onions New Zealand, Horticulture New Zealand, Plant & Food Research, and the Ministry for Primary Industries provided government investment.

Key Features of the SVS Tool:

Real-Time Data Analysis: The tool offers real-time nutrient management decision making support for growers. Customised Support: Based on the data collected, the tool provides tailored guidance for nitrogen application. Environmental Impact Reports: Farmers can generate detailed reports on their nitrogen practices, helping them meet sustainability goals and regulatory requirements. User-Friendly Interface: Designed with ease of use in mind, the tool is accessible to all fertiliser decision makers.

Quotes:

Minister Nicola Grigg stated, "it was wonderful to officially launch the SVS tool and celebrate the hard work of many through the development of this technology. I see the opportunities and benefits of this tool as a remarkable example of what may be achieved through collaboration, innovation and science. Congratulations to everyone involved."

Kate Trufitt, CEO of Potatoes New Zealand, expressed her enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "The Sustainable Vegetable Systems Tool represents a significant advancement in our efforts to promote sustainable farming practices. By equipping our growers with cutting-edge technology and actionable insights, we are taking a major step towards a more sustainable and resilient agricultural future."

Andrew Barber, SVS Programme Manager, shared his insights, “The SVS Tool integrates nitrogen planning with soil testing, progressively overriding modelled predictions with measured results. The real time data and personalised guidance will help make more informed decisions, ultimately improving performance and reducing environmental impact.”

Miriam Hall, Plant & Food Research Business Manager of the programme is highly motivated about this project. “The SVS tool is world leading modelling. Creating data-based decision modelling tools from collaboration with a variety of stakeholders is critical to support growers. Plant & Food Research are proud of being part of this project to help shape the New Zealand vegetable industry to a sustainable future.”

About Potatoes New Zealand:

Potatoes New Zealand represents growers’ interests, and is committed to listening to, enabling and promoting better outcomes for the New Zealand potato industry. Potatoes New Zealand works as a trusted partner and leader, promoting initiatives and innovation to add to the value chain and continuously seeks improvement for the industry.

About Plant & Food Research:

Plant and Food Research believes science can create a better future. With its partners, Plant & Food Research uses world-leading science to improve the way we grow, fish, harvest, prepare and share food. Every day, 1,000 people work across Aotearoa New Zealand and the world to help deliver healthy food from the world’s most sustainable systems.

© Scoop Media

