Zespri Starts Season Strong With Record Sales, Now In Middle Of Competitive Summer Fruit Season

After one of the strongest-ever starts to the 2024 season, Zespri is now in the midst of the summer fruit season where it traditionally sees more competition.

Around 75 percent of this season’s largest ever crop of more than 190 million trays of kiwifruit from New Zealand have now been shipped to Zespri’s customers around the world.

CEO Jason Te Brake says after a positive start to the season, Zespri’s teams in market are focused on driving sales and preserving value for growers through the competitive summer fruit season.

“There has been significant effort from the industry to deliver a fantastic crop of high-quality fruit which allowed us to capitalise on early season sales opportunities.

“We’re now in a period that is traditionally more challenging on the back of the arrival of summer fruit, which is something we see every year.

“This is a period where we typically experience strong competition from the likes of peaches, berries, melons and grapes which are more available in volume and at lower prices than expected.

“While strong competition has seen sales rates in most of our major markets ease back from the record highs we’ve seen in the early parts of the season, feedback from our customers has been clear that they have huge confidence in the quality of our fruit this season, and they want more of it.”

As well as domestic summer fruit, there is more competition in the kiwifruit category, including an increase in volume of Chilean green kiwifruit in the US market.

Mr Te Brake says Zespri’s teams have been well prepared with season planning focused on getting the season off to a strong start before hitting the summer fruit period.

“With summer fruit experiencing tough growing conditions this season, it’s likely to be off shelves earlier with competition expected to subside in the next month and we’re already seeing signs of this starting to ease in some of our key markets.

“This season’s fruit quality has us well placed to close out the season strongly in the remaining months as this summer fruit exits the market, capitalising on clearer space in market to support returns to our growers.

“Zespri and our partners remain focused on delivering a record crop, with our teams in market executing some outstanding campaigns to drive sales rates and deliver the season well.”

ABOUT ZESPRI

Zespri is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 850 based in Mount Maunganui and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green, Zespri RubyRed and SunGold Kiwifruit. In 2023/24, we supplied 164.2 million trays of kiwifruit to consumers in more than 50 markets, and recorded global operating revenue of NZ$4.21 billion. Zespri is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and work with our partners to be carbon positive by 2035

