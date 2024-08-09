Air New Zealand Unveils New 787 Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainer

· New 787 Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainer at the Air New Zealand Training Centre

· Over 2,250 Air New Zealand crew will use the device for training and assessments over the next 12 months

· Significant investment in safety and service training for cabin crew and pilots

Air New Zealand has unveiled its new 787 Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainer at the Air New Zealand Training Centre in Auckland.

The new device provides a realistic space for the airline’s 1600 widebody cabin crew and 650 pilots to complete both service and safety training and annual assessments.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer, Captain David Morgan, says the new device is designed to assist in the training of cabin crew and pilots to ensure the safety of the airline’s customers.

“This new device has incredible technology behind it, providing industry-leading training by simulating a real-life environment with visual projections, audio cues, and even simulated smoke in the cabin.

“We can mimic thousands of scenarios onboard, and crew will be able to see, hear, and, in some cases, feel everything happening. They will feel like they are in a real environment, which will further equip our crew to be prepared for any situation.”

The device features six aircraft doors, four of which can each project 12 different scenes and locations from an airport to a forest floor, and even the ocean. It also contains 52 fully functioning seats across Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Premier including the new Business Premier Luxe.

Additionally, the trainer provides a realistic space that replicates the layout of the airline’s new 787 cabins, which will be introduced over the coming years.

“The great thing about this device is it’s a hybrid safety and service trainer, so our cabin crew can train and experience the full inflight service in a controlled environment. That includes everything from the operation of galleys to practising plating our culinary offerings in our Business Premier cabin,” Morgan says.

As part of the airline’s premium service training, the device also contains a fully functioning galley equipped with an oven, water boiler, and coffee machine.

© Scoop Media

