Almost Half Of Workers Would Work From A Holiday Destination Without Telling Their Boss

11% of Kiwi workers have worked remotely from a holiday destination without informing their employer of their whereabouts and 34% would consider it.

The two main reasons employees are taking their work with them on holiday are them making the most of their flexible working conditions (58%) and saving money by avoiding the need to take unpaid leave (41%).

33% of workers believe their employer would likely do nothing if they found out they were working from a holiday location, as long as their work was done.

With many Kiwis planning getaways this winter, almost half (45%) of New Zealand employees have already worked or would consider working remotely from a holiday destination without telling their employer, new independent research by specialised recruiter Robert Half finds.

When asked if they have or would consider working remotely from a holiday destination without telling their employer, one in ten (11%) workers said they have done so and 34% would consider doing it in the future.

For 55% of employees, however, taking advantage of remote work entitlements by working at a holiday destination is a step too far and they have not done it and would not consider it.

“The widespread adoption of remote work has given rise to an interesting trend of what is being dubbed as ‘quiet vacationing’, which is seeing workers capitalise on the flexibility of their job to work from holiday destinations without disclosing it to their employers,” says Megan Alexander, Managing Director at Robert Half.

“This trend highlights the evolving nature of work-life boundaries in the modern workplace, as employees seek greater balance between their personal and professional lives. However, while everyone deserves a break to fully recharge, secretly blending work and holidays can damage trust and lead to friction in the workplace.”

With 26%, the oldest generation in the workplace is by far the least likely to secretly take their work with them on vacation, followed by 47% of Gen Z, 50% of Gen X and 56% of Millennials.

Generation Have done it Would consider it Not done/Would not consider it Gen Z 13% 34% 54% Millennial 13% 43% 44% Gen X 10% 40% 50% Baby Boomer 7% 19% 74%

Source: Independent survey commissioned by Robert Half among 501 full-time office workers in New Zealand in June 2024.

The reasons why employees take their work with them on holiday

Of those who have worked remotely or would consider working remotely from a holiday destination, more than half (58%) say they are simply tapping into the benefits of remote work privileges. About four in 10 (41%) state they do so to save money rather than having to take unpaid leave, followed by 34% saying working from a holiday location would boost their productivity. One in three (31%) like the ability to extend their holiday and another 21% say they do so because of fear their employer will not approve their holidays.

How employees think their employers would react

If employees were discovered secretly working from a holiday location, the majority of workers believe there would be no significant consequences for them. But others feel their employers would implement strong repercussions.

When asked what their employer would likely do if they found out their staff were working from a holiday destination:

33% believe their employer would likely do nothing about it, as long as their work was done.

32% believe their employer would feel trust has been broken but there would be no further consequences.

28% think they would receive a formal warning or disciplinary action if they were found out.

7% of employees believe their employment contract would be terminated.

“Companies should analyse the motivations behind ‘quiet vacationing’ so that employees don’t feel the need to do so,” says Alexander.

“By acknowledging the drivers behind this trend, employers can foster a more supportive and adaptable workplace culture while establishing clear guidelines to prevent potential misuse of flexible work arrangements.

“With the continued evolution of remote work, the lines between professional and personal life are expected to blur even further. However, as more Kiwi companies mandate a return to the office, this blending of work and life will face new challenges that require both employers and employees to prioritise trust, open communication and finding solutions that benefit everyone involved,” concluded Alexander.

