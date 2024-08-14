Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Property Investors' Federation Welcomes Rate Cut

Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 7:59 pm
Press Release: NZ Property Investors Federation

"Today's rate cut is welcome news for landlords and tenants," said Matt Ball, spokesperson for the NZ Property Investors' Federation. "It won't result in immediate rent cuts, but it is a sign of better times ahead."

"Today's small cut will take time to work through the system as many property investors are on fixed rate mortgages. However it is a sign that inflation has been beaten, and it will encourage investors struggling with high costs to stay in the business. Better still, it will encourage investors who have been holding off buying new properties to get back into the market, increasing the number of properties available for rent.

"The main driver for rents is supply and demand, so having more rentals in the market should take pressure off rent increases.

"We hope that there will be more interest rate reductions ahead. Landlords have had an incredibly tough time of it over the last few years as with tax, interest, rates, insurance and maintenance costs all increasing rapidly. This has driven some investors out of the market and caused rents to go up as a result. It is great to see this malign environment start to turn around," he added.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Property Investors Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 