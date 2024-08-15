Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Taranaki will be pinching themselves after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Taranaki.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million. Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

