FAMNZ Response To Interest Rate Cut

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 8:12 pm
Press Release: FAMNZ

Comments From Leigh Hodgetts, Country Manager Of The Finance And Mortgage Advisers Association Of New Zealand (FAMNZ)

“Yesterday’s interest rate cut is a welcome relief to mortgage holders. While it is a small decrease, it will help borrowers who have been doing it tough over the past couple of years as rates have increased.

The decision will bring some confidence back to Kiwis, as it means things are heading in the right direction.

We are keen to see another two decreases this year in October and November.

We call on the banks to pass on the entire rate cut to borrowers and to do it immediately.”

