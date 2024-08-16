Bay Of Plenty Gin Distillery Matahui Triumphs At The New Zealand Spirits Awards

Thursday 15th August, Matahui, Katikati – Matahui Distillery is raising a glass to celebrate a remarkable achievement at the New Zealand Spirits Awards. The distillery, which has quickly made a name for itself since opening last year, has won a prestigious Double Gold for its Grapefruitcello and a Gold for its Fennel Liqueur.

“We are absolutely thrilled,” says Paul Horak, co-owner of Matahui Distillery. “To receive a Double Gold and Gold alongside two silvers and two bronzes is a fantastic boost for us so early in our journey. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our creations recognised on a national scale by such esteemed judges.”

Founded by Paul and Angela Horak, Matahui Distillery is a small-batch, luxury micro-distillery nestled in Katikati; they not only produce outstanding gins and liqueurs but also run tastings and make-your-own gin classes. The couple is passionate about crafting unique versions of classic spirits, using botanicals, fruits, and herbs grown in their permaculture garden.

Their innovative approach has already captivated the palates of spirit enthusiasts across New Zealand. “The winning spirits are a true representation of the abundance of produce we have at our fingertips in the Bay of Plenty. There is seemingly no end to what you can grow here and we love making a product that really feels like it is part of this amazing area we live in.”

Grapefruitcello, which earned a Double Gold in the Liqueurs category, is a standout. This Italian-style liqueur is made from New Zealand red grapefruit, picked at peak ripeness to maximise aromatic oil content in the zest. The result is a deliciously deep and pure grapefruit flavour, perfectly balancing sweetness with floral and zesty notes.

The Fennel Liqueur, made from Bay of Plenty fennel, took Gold in the Botanical and Other Spirits category, and is equally impressive. This after-dinner digestivo or cocktail ingredient is crafted from fennel leaves and seeds. Its aroma of sweet fennel and herbs evokes memories of traditional black licorice from old-fashioned sweet shops, while its intense anise flavour is mellowed to just the right sweetness.

To celebrate these achievements, Matahui Distillery is sharing a special cocktail recipe featuring both award-winning products:

Celebratory Cocktail Recipe

My Fennel Offer

3/4 measure (22ml) Adventurers Gin

3/4 measure (22ml) Matahui Fennel Liqueur

3/4 measure (22ml) Matahui Grapefruitcello

3/4 measure (22ml) fresh lemon juice

Lemon zest to garnish

Add all ingredients to a Boston shaker and shake with plenty of ice. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

