14 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Sunday, 18 August 2024, 5:46 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

17 August 

Fourteen lucky Lotto players will be jumping for joy after each winning $19,224 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
Davies Corner Foodmarket Hamilton  
Chadwick Road Foodmarket Tauranga  
MyLotto Hastings 
Woolworths Carlyle Napier 
New World Feilding Feilding 
MyLotto Horowhenua  
Pak n Save Upper Hutt Upper Hutt 
MyLotto Wellington 
Paper Plus Kilbirnie Kilbirnie 
Richmond Night N Day Nelson 
MyLotto Ashburton  
New World Lincoln Lincoln 
New World Wigram Christchurch 
Hornby Mall Lotto Hornby 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

