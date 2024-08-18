14 Lotto Players Win Second Division
17 August
Fourteen lucky Lotto players will be jumping for joy after each winning $19,224 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|Davies Corner Foodmarket
|Hamilton
|Chadwick Road Foodmarket
|Tauranga
|MyLotto
|Hastings
|Woolworths Carlyle
|Napier
|New World Feilding
|Feilding
|MyLotto
|Horowhenua
|Pak n Save Upper Hutt
|Upper Hutt
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|Paper Plus Kilbirnie
|Kilbirnie
|Richmond Night N Day
|Nelson
|MyLotto
|Ashburton
|New World Lincoln
|Lincoln
|New World Wigram
|Christchurch
|Hornby Mall Lotto
|Hornby
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
