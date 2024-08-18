14 Lotto Players Win Second Division

17 August

Fourteen lucky Lotto players will be jumping for joy after each winning $19,224 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Davies Corner Foodmarket Hamilton Chadwick Road Foodmarket Tauranga MyLotto Hastings Woolworths Carlyle Napier New World Feilding Feilding MyLotto Horowhenua Pak n Save Upper Hutt Upper Hutt MyLotto Wellington Paper Plus Kilbirnie Kilbirnie Richmond Night N Day Nelson MyLotto Ashburton New World Lincoln Lincoln New World Wigram Christchurch Hornby Mall Lotto Hornby

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

