A New Era In Citizen Services Is Set To Emerge Through Ghost Is For All Partnership

At a time when investment in citizen services is prioritising digital self-service solutions, there is also a growing number of New Zealanders living with disabilities that limit their ability to access digital tools.

A new partnership focused on disrupting the status quo in digital citizen services will see All is for All and Ghost Partners collaborate to create barrier-free, holistically accessible, and equitable solutions through innovative approaches that authentically embed community voice alongside groundbreaking technology.

Called “Ghost is for All,” the partnership sees Ghost Partners, known for helping solve important problems and delivering valuable digital products and services for organisations across the Asia Pacific using human-centred design, technology, and creativity, team up with All is for All, a specialist creative agency that works with brands to help them be truly accessible for disabled people.

The partnership is laser-focused on addressing the diverse needs of all communities, particularly as emphasis and investment shift toward digital, self-service solutions. These solutions must serve everyone, including the 1.1 million New Zealanders who are disabled and often have their needs overlooked.

“No community is vulnerable,” says Grace Stratton, who lives with a disability and is the Chief Executive of All is for All. “Communities are made vulnerable by the norms we perpetuate and the decisions we make, which exclude communities.”

“It’s about going beyond technical standards and thinking holistically about every aspect of what we’re designing. The evidence shows that accessible digital services are more highly engaged with by everybody,” says Grace.

“Ghost is for All" is about innovation that prioritises inclusivity and equity while valuing lived experience. This partnership will aim to set new standards in the public sector and emergency services, ensuring no one gets left behind.

© Scoop Media

