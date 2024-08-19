Central Otago Winegrowers Association - Proposed Santana Mining At Bendigo

The Central Otago Winegrowers Association (COWA) is an organisation representing a diverse range of winegrowers, we are committed to voicing the concerns and aspirations of our members. While we recognise the potential economic benefits that the proposed Santana Mining project could bring, our members have a few concerns that we believe must be addressed to protect our region's unique environmental and cultural landscape.

Concerns:

1. Water Supply Risk: One of the primary concerns revolves around the potential risk to the water supply for all communities along the Clutha Mata-au River. The health of this river is vital not only for the local ecosystem but also for the livelihoods of many who depend on it. We urge Santana Mining to provide comprehensive assurances that the mining operations will not jeopardize this crucial water source.

2. Thomson Gorge Road Closure: The potential closure of Thomson Gorge Road is another point of concern. This road is a key access route for both locals and visitors, including those involved in the wine and tourism industries. Any disruptions could have significant implications for these sectors, which are integral to the region's economy and cultural identity.

3. Impact on Recreational Users and Tourism: The proposed mining activities may adversely affect recreational users and the tourism industry, which is closely intertwined with the wine industry. Central Otago is renowned for offering a premium wine tourism experience, attracting visitors from around the globe. It is imperative that these experiences, along with the natural beauty and recreational opportunities of the area, are preserved.

4. Community Participation: We are particularly concerned about the government's fast-track legislation, which has limited opportunities for community participation in the resource consenting process. Moreover, we have observed that a significant number of community members are still unaware of the project and its potential opportunities and risks. We strongly encourage Santana Mining to engage with the community through presentations and open forums, which would provide valuable information and allow for a more informed public discussion.

5. Value on Lifestyle and Natural Character: Central Otago residents place a high value on lifestyle, the natural character of the region, and our undisturbed natural landscapes. Easy access to outdoor recreation opportunities is a cornerstone of our community's well-being. Any developments that threaten these aspects must be carefully considered and mitigated to preserve what makes Central Otago special.

6. Mine Legacy and Long-Term Responsibility: The long-term legacy of the mine is a significant concern for the community. There are questions about what the end of life for the mine will look like and who will be responsible for addressing any long-term adverse effects. Another concern is in the event of a natural disasters, such as earthquakes, the potential to release harmful chemicals into waterways is a risk and raises serious concerns about the sustainability and long-term safety of the project. If this were to happen who would be responsible for the clean-up. These are all questions the community would like more information on.

7. Sustainability, Environmental, and Carbon Footprint: There is a lack of detail on the sustainability credentials of the proposed mine, raising concerns about potential greenwashing of a project that is inherently extractive and energy intensive. Questions remain regarding the demand that mining activities will place on the national power grid, and how this may affect local businesses, domestic electricity prices, and overall energy security. The diesel requirements for the operation are likely to be substantial, leading to a significant carbon cost. This poses conflicts with regional and national carbon reduction goals, and further scrutiny is needed to ensure the project aligns with sustainable practices and minimizes its environmental impact.

Conclusion:

COWA remains committed to working collaboratively with all parties involved, including Santana Mining, government authorities, and the wider community. We believe in finding a balanced approach while safeguarding the environmental and cultural values that make Central Otago unique. We look forward to continuing dialogue and working towards outcomes that reflect the best interests of our members and the broader community.

