Taranaki’s Carac International Ltd Wins 2024 American Chamber Of Commerce Exporter Of The Year Award To The USA

The family behind Carac Group (from left) – Mark Burling – Mechanical Engineer, Sonia Kiser – CEO, John Burling – Innovator & Director, Yvonne Burling – Director, Heather McDonald – Finance Controller (Photo/Supplied)

Auckland, August 16, 2024 — Taranaki’s Carac Group has been honoured with the 2024 AmCham Exporter of the Year to the USA – Manufactued Innovation Award at the AmCham – DHL Express Success & Innovation Gala Awards held at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

Driven by Kiwi ingenuity, Carac Group has earned this accolade for their pioneering TrackGrip excavator track attachments. Designed to enhance safety and boost productivity, TrackGrip products provide superior traction on the most challenging terrains.

“TrackGrip is our flagship brand – a revolutionary tracked vehicle attachment range that we’ve introduced across North America through over 400 locations, including major manufacturers like Caterpillar, and globally.

“We are honoured, and very proud, to win this prestigious Award - it represents a lot of hard work over the years. We dedicate the win to our entire team both here in New Zealand and USA - a supportive, hardworking team is required to export to the world,” says Sonia Kiser, CEO, Carac Group.

“With TrackGrip designed in a home workshop, it’s a proud moment to be from Eltham, and exporting to the world,” says John Burling, TrackGrip Innovator and Director, Carac Group.

The judges were particularly impressed by TrackGrip’s simplicity, effectiveness, and inventive design.

With Todd Hoffman, Jack Hoffman and Andy Spinks as TrackGrip brand ambassadors, TrackGrip was recently featured on Discovery’s ‘Hoffman Family Gold’ - showcasing its impact on improving safety in hazardous work environments and extending the operational lifespan of costly heavy equipment.

“TrackGrip's remarkable sales growth, and its substantial global market potential, highlight its future growth prospects,” said Mike Hearn, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand Inc.

In their twenty-fifth year, the AmCham Awards celebrate business achievement between New Zealand and the United States. Having held prior discussions with Carac Group, AmCham Executive Director, Mike Hearn, felt their story needed to be told.

“The Awards are for success and innovation, and Carac Group have so much. Add Innovator and Director John Burling to the equation with his passion, humour, and skills, taking on the world from Eltham, what more could you want,” says Mike Hearn.

With innovation key, Sonia Kiser adds, “For us innovation is about addressing unmet customer needs. It embodies true Kiwi ingenuity, and our commitment to solving challenges that benefit others.”

The Hon Judith Collins delivered the keynote address at the gala dinner and presented the Exporter and Supreme Awards.

The US is New Zealand's third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at approximately $20 billion, including $7.9 billion in goods exports to the USA and $7.8 billion in imports from the USA.

Awards Categories:

Exporter of the Year to the USA Manufactured Innovation

Exporter of the Year to the USA Technology Innovation

Exporter of the Year to the USA Food and Beverage Innovation

Bilateral Connections with the USA

Investor of the Year to or from the USA

Contribution to Tourism with the USA

Investor of the Year to or from the USA

Social Impact award

The Supreme Award

About Carac Group:

As a family-owned business with 36 years of experience, Carac Group is renowned for its innovation and patented products. With five facilities equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, Carac Group manufactures over 4,500 products. TrackGrip, crafted from high-tensile steel and featuring multiple patents in the US, exemplifies their commitment to durability and advanced engineering.

Currently, 50% of Carac Group’s TrackGrips are manufactured in the US, reducing carbon emissions from international freight. The company’s lean manufacturing culture focuses on minimizing waste and enhancing productivity.

For more information, visit www.trackgrip.com or contact Tanya Trower, Black Belt Communications, at +64 21 839 804 to arrange an interview with CEO Sonia Kiser.

© Scoop Media

