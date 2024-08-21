Fencing Industry Excellence Recognised

On 8th August 2024, the Fencing Contractors Association of New Zealand (FCANZ) celebrated fencing industry excellence at the annual FCANZ Industry Awards. The Industry Awards were created to recognise and acknowledge those who exemplify the Association’s mission of raising the profile of fencing as a professional trade, delivering high quality work, and adhering to best practice standards.

This year saw the addition of four extra awards categories, bringing the total number of awards being presented to six: Emerging Talent, Trainee of the Year, Level 4 Excellence, FCANZ Legends, Women of Influence and Industry Contribution. The Legacy Award, which was included in the inaugural event in 2023, was not presented this year as it is an infrequently awarded honour.

Murray Graham, from White Fencing in Clevedon, won the Emerging Talent Award for under-25-year-olds in the industry who have shown a commitment to fencing as a career and demonstrated growth and excellence in their workplace. Nominated by their employers, the finalists and winners were determined by a panel of independent assessors based on visual evidence provided and through interviews with finalists.

Judges said, “The three finalists are all sterling young candidates who have obviously earned the respect of their employers. We’d all happily employ any one of them and would love to know how to clone them. Murray seems to be passionate about the industry and showed a pathway for giving back to the industry through FCANZ and Fencing Competitions. He came across as quite knowledgeable about differing ground conditions and the fencing techniques required.”

The Trainee of the Year award recognises a worker who was enrolled in an NZQA National Certificate in Fencing Level 3 course during 2023 and has demonstrated to the tutor that they have excellent knowledge and skills in fence line installation. There were 3 finalists for this award, with Martin Tomars from Whangarei taking out the honours. Judges’ comments stated that Martin “actively participated well on course days, he listened and followed instructions. He was involved in group discussions where he shared his knowledge with others. His quality of workmanship has improved since the start of the course with an eye for detail and Health and Safety.”

The first of the new awards for 2023 was the Level 4 Excellence Award. This award recognises the graduate of the NZQA National Certificate in Fencing Level 4 who consistently displayed excellence across their coursework. Awarded to only one of the 2023 graduates, this award acknowledges the student who consistently produced excellent work, identifying them as a true asset to the fencing industry. One graduate from each of the courses was nominated for the inaugural award, which was taken out by Canterbury fencer Scott Heasley of Heasley Fencing. Judges stated that Scott “participated to a high level, making a significant contribution to group sessions, leading discussions and willingly sharing his practical knowledge. His submitted work constantly improved as he advanced through the programme, demonstrating his willingness to learn and implement knowledge gained.”

Well-known South Island fencer and larger-than-life personality John “Noksee” Noakes was the recipient of the inaugural FCANZ Legends Award, which was created to honour individuals who have made a long-term contribution to FCANZ, whose unwavering dedication and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on the Association.

Sarah Foley-Smith was presented with the first Industry Contribution award for actively advocating for the students within her school who have shown an interest in and aptitude for the fencing trade. This award was created to recognise and acknowledge individuals who go above and beyond to champion and support the fencing industry’s growth and development. As the organiser of the first-ever Secondary Schools Fencing competition held at the FCANZ National Fencing Field Day, Sarah was a worthy recipient.

The final award of the night was the Women of Influence award, recognising the achievements of women who have proven their mettle in this traditionally male-dominated industry, highlighting their vital role in the industry. Recipient Debbie White has been heavily involved in many areas of fencing for some time. She has been on the FCANZ Board multiple times and is a stalwart within the NZ Fencing Competitions organising team.

Murray, Martin and Scott each have their names engraved on the annual trophy and took home a plaque and a new staple gun thanks to FCANZ Industry Partners Delfast.

Phil Cornelius, FCANZ President, summed up the 2024 industry awards “The calibre of nominees and recipients was incredibly high, and so we congratulate both the finalists and winners. Being nominated and making it as a finalist is recognition of the high regard that these fencers and their work are held in. We look forward to seeing what they all achieve in the coming years.”

