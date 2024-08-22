Political Consensus The Key To Regional Deal Success

The long-term plan that Government has set out in the Strategic Framework for Regional Deals is to be applauded, but political consensus will be critical if these deals are to be a success, says Infrastructure New Zealand.

“A 30-year vision focusing on economic growth and productivity and underpinned by the delivery of critical infrastructure and housing sets the right tone for the establishment of regional deals in New Zealand,” says Infrastructure New Zealand’s Advocacy and Strategy Lead, Martina Moroney. “However, if regional deals are to make a serious contribution to overcoming our infrastructure deficit, enduring political consensus on their objectives will be required.”

“We know from experience that if political objectives in infrastructure shift, momentum is easily lost. We cannot find ourselves back at square one again.”

“Infrastructure New Zealand is also pleased to see the Government take a broad partnership approach to the framework,” says Moroney. “Both the private sector and iwi must play a key role in implementing regional deals and we would like to see other important civil society institutions, such as universities and research institutes, formally included in time.”

“The Government’s focus on funding and financing tools is positive, and Infrastructure New Zealand would like to see central government also establish a 30-year fund, similar to what has been so successful in the UK. In a difficult economic environment, the consolidation of existing capital funds for infrastructure might be a good first step to achieving more flexibility for councils to invest.”

“Initially focusing on five regions for these deals is sensible,” says Moroney.

“International experience shows that taking the time to identify the extra growth that councils, central government and their partners can create together in a region will be key to their success. Again, this is another reason why an enduring political consensus is vital for the success of regional deals in New Zealand.”

Infrastructure New Zealand is Aotearoa’s peak membership organisation for the infrastructure sector. We promote best practice in national infrastructure development through research, advocacy, and public and private sector collaboration. We promote public and media discussion on issues of importance to the infrastructure sector. Our membership is comprised of around 140 organisations, including government agencies, consultants, contractors, financiers, utilities, and academics. These organisations employ approximately 150,000 people in infrastructure-related roles and are united in their commitment to creating a better New Zealand through outstanding infrastructure.

