E-scooter Operator Ario Responds To NZTA Ruling On Its Trademark Remote Reparking Technology

ARIO_Feb24_MCrawford_1310 (Photo/Supplied)

Ario, the innovative micro-mobility provider known for its socially-conscious e-scooter technology, is responding to NZTA's recent determination on the remote reparking functionality of its scooters.

Since launching in Auckland in July 2024, Ario has been committed to enhancing urban mobility that prioritises safety and convenience for all road and footpath users.

Ario’s advanced remote reparking feature allows the company to reposition e-scooters when parked incorrectly, ensuring pathways are not obstructed and remain accessible to everyone.

Thanks to this capability, Ario has gained support from New Zealand disability and walking advocacy groups who see the value in this new technology being available to their communities.

This technology reflects Ario’s dedication to fostering a safer and more inclusive urban environment.

The NZTA Ruling

On 19 August 2024, NZTA concluded that Ario's remote parking function conflicts with the definition of a “wheeled recreational device” as specified in the E-Scooter (Declaration Not to be Motor Vehicles) Notice 2023 and the Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004.

This ruling led to a change in regulation wording on NZTA’s website "If an e-scooter can operate autonomously or by remote control, these functions must be deactivated or not used", and the subsequent deactivation of Ario’s remote piloting feature on 20 August, in order to comply.

Ario's Position

Ario New Zealand General Manager Adam Muirson says they are surprised by NZTA's interpretation and are currently engaged in discussions with relevant stakeholders to resolve this matter.

“Prior to the regulatory change, it was our firm belief that our e-scooters, even with the remote reparking function, met the requirements set for micro-mobility providers in New Zealand,” he says.

Muirson says Ario’s e-scooters have been designed to comply with all relevant regulations, with an OHS safety management system designed by a HASANZ safety professional to be compliant with ISO 45001.

“The remote reparking feature enhances public safety, reduces clutter and supports a more efficient use of public space—goals that align with the very essence of micro-mobility.”

Muirson is confident that, with further dialogue, a resolution can be reached that supports both innovation and compliance.

Safety and Innovation

Ario’s commitment to safety is demonstrated by the following statistics:

Parking Compliance: Ario's parking compliance was 99.3%, higher than Auckland Council's KPI of 92%, the highest in New Zealand.

Rapid Response: Between 1 July and 18 August 2024, Ario resolved non-compliant parking in an average of eight minutes, compared to the 90-minute KPI for other providers.

Proactive Monitoring: Of the 739 non-compliant parked scooters identified during this period, only seven were identified by members of the public, while 99% were identified by Ario’s ParkSmart System and remotely adjusted to ensure safe parking.

Looking Ahead

Ario remains committed to its mission of providing safe, accessible, and innovative micro-mobility solutions and will continue to work in partnership with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that their technology enhances the urban experience for everyone.

