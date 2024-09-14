WBOP PHO Wins Supreme Award At The 2024 Diversity Awards NZ™

WBOP PHO Supreme Award (Photo/Supplied)

August 29, 2024

WBOP PHO is proud to share that we have won the Supreme Award at the 2024 Diversity Awards NZ™, announced on 28 August in Auckland. We were also named the Medium-Large Organisation Winner in the Ngā Āhuatanga o te Tiriti Tohu category. These honours recognise our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, diversity, equity, and inclusion, affirming our efforts to improve health outcomes for Māori and create an environment where our kaimahi and the people we serve can thrive.

The Supreme Award acknowledges WBOP PHO's impactful co-governance model with mana whenua, which guides our work in supporting and delivering primary health care and wellness services to our local communities. Our unique 20-year long joint-venture partnership, involving Ngāi Te Rangi iwi, Ngāti Ranginui iwi, and the Western Bay of Plenty Primary Care Providers Incorporated, makes us the first and only PHO to operate under this framework.

The Ngā Āhuatanga o Te Tiriti Tohu award honours organisations that demonstrate a strong dedication to Te Tiriti o Waitangi through initiatives that enhance Māori outcomes and build stronger relationships with indigenous communities. WBOP PHO's recognition in this category highlights our efforts and its significant impact on its employees and the wider community.

Kiri Peita, General Manager Māori, Population Health and Equity at WBOP PHO, expressed her pride in the dual achievements, stating, "These awards are a testament to the dedication and passion of everyone at WBOP PHO. Our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi is a fundamental part of our organisation, and it’s an honour to be recognised for our efforts to foster a more equitable future."

Lindsey Webber, CEO of WBOP PHO, added, "Winning these awards reflects our collective commitment to creating a workplace where diversity, equity, and inclusion are central. This recognition strengthens our commitment to drive positive change and continue our work in fostering equity within our organisation and beyond."

These awards mark a significant milestone for WBOP PHO, reinforcing our role as a trailblazer in workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion and promoting equitable health outcomes across the community.

Diversity Awards NZTM

Led by Diversity Works, the annual award is the most significant programme in Aotearoa New Zealand to celebrate excellence in workplace diversity, equity and inclusion. This year’s award had 28 finalists in multiple categories, showcasing innovative initiatives to build work environments where everybody is safe to bring the best version of themselves. For a full list of winners, please visit the Diversity Works NZ™ website. Read the WBOP PHO case study.

WBOP PHO – Who we are

The Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation is a non-profit organisation that supports and delivers primary health care and wellness services through general practices, Iwi partners, and community organisations from Katikati to Ōpōtiki. We achieve this by planning, funding, and coordinating services, projects, and programmes alongside providers.

We are a joint venture (JV) between Ngāi Te Rangi iwi, Ngāti Ranginui iwi, and Western Bay of Plenty Primary Care Providers Inc (Provider Inc), an umbrella organisation for our general practice network.

