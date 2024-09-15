Ester Electrical Shines At Auckland Tough Guy & Gal Challenge

Ester Electrical is proud to announce its recent participation in the Auckland Tough Guy & Gal Challenge. The event, held on Saturday, August 10, saw the Ester Electrical team join forces with Schneider Electric, culminating in several remarkable achievements.

Ester Electrical made a notable impact by winning the 12km individual race, showcasing not just physical endurance but also their team spirit and determination. Adding to the excitement, Schneider Electric secured the corporate team title, further solidifying the bond and camaraderie between the two teams.

"Our team culture has always been a driving force behind our success," said Kyle Esterhuizen, Director at Ester Electrical.

"Participating in events like the Tough Guy & Gal Challenge not only allows us to push our limits but also strengthens our team dynamics, which translates into our project delivery."

Ester Electrical's internal staff development programme has been instrumental in fostering a culture of growth and excellence. Through continuous learning and development opportunities, the company has seen apprentices evolve into highly skilled and successful team leaders. This commitment to staff development has had a positive impact on both Ester Electrical and its long-term clients and delivery partners.

The participation in the Tough Guy & Gal Challenge is a testament to Ester Electrical's dedication to challenging and developing its staff. By engaging in activities that promote teamwork and resilience, the company ensures that its workforce is not only skilled but also motivated and cohesive.

For more information about Ester Electrical and their services, visit https://www.ester.co.nz

About Ester Electrical

Ester Electrical is Auckland's premier Tier 1 electrical contractor, offering top-notch commercial and civil electrical solutions. With a focus on exceptional project management, safety, and budget systems, Ester Electrical delivers high-quality electrical services across a wide range of projects. The company's commitment to adaptability, communication, and collaboration ensures outstanding results and client satisfaction.

