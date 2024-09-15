New Partnership A “Significant Milestone” In Falls Prevention At Work

A new partnership between the Australian Institute of Health and Safety (AIHS) and the Working at Height Association (WAHA) will work on delivering more specialised training to improve workplace safety across construction and other industries.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlines plans for the two organisations to connect subject matter experts; share expertise, resources and best practice in safe design; and develop projects to strengthen the knowledge and skills of safety professionals.

It is a significant milestone in the advancement of falls prevention and a major step towards safer workplaces.

AIHS CEO, Julia Whitford, said AIHS and WAHA will work together to create training material on working at heights, which will be applicable to a range of industries.

“Too many lives are lost due to falls in the workplace, and we are proud of this new partnership which gives us the opportunity to drive change by sharing knowledge and resources,” Ms Whitford said.

“This partnership represents our shared belief that progress in workplace health and safety comes from collaboration, and that we are stronger together.

“It is another great example of how the AIHS works with industry leaders to achieve the common goal of supporting safe and productive workplaces.”

WAHA CEO, Scott Barber, said: “the partnership reflects the passion of like-minded individuals driven by a shared goal of advancing safety, promoting thought leadership and safe design principles, and making a positive impact across all industries.”

“Working in collaboration ensures these best practice principles are accessible, understood, and in line with the changing needs of workplaces and the evolution of safe systems of work,” Mr Barber said.

“We are focused on delivering a paradigm shift in the approach to safety, focusing on safe design, education, and empowerment of all stakeholders to facilitate change in high-risk safety culture.”

The MOU signing heralds a new era of collaboration between industry associations, thought leaders, and facilitators to better manage high-risk environments and improve safety in workplaces across Australia.

