Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Soft Retail Sales Continue In August

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:05 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

The Worldline retail spending data through core retail merchants for August 2024 shows soft retail spending with a decrease 0.5% year on year for the month.

“While August is when we start to see the volume of sales increase it may be some months before we have turned the corner” says Carolyn Young, Chief Executive at Retail NZ.

The recent Business NZ Sentiment Survey indicated that the top three concerns for business are profitability, interest rates and inflation. Recent economic indicators show that inflation has come under control and interest rates are on the way down, but remain a factor, alongside profitability as retailers margins are squeezed.

“In August we have seen tax breaks together with the cuts in the Official Cash Rate and a small improvements in consumer confidence, however these factors are yet to have a major impact on consumer spending as outlined in the Worldline data. We are hopeful that if businesses can survive the next few months then we may turn the corner in time for Christmas trading.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 