SkyCity Auckland 5 Day Closure

9 September 2024

SkyCity will close the gambling areas of its Auckland casino for five days (from 12:01am, Monday September 9 till midnight, Friday September 13). The closure follows an agreement reached with the Secretary for Internal Affairs earlier this year in relation to host responsibility failings.

All other areas of SkyCity Auckland will remain open during this period.

The company has planned a 5-day learning programme of employee engagement sessions to take place during the closure period. As this will be a 24 hour/5-day event – all rostered staff will be rostered as normal during this time. Around 700 employees will take part in the sessions.

The event is designed to share information, conduct refresher training, and foster engagement and collaboration across different departments.

There will be an emphasis on enhancing customer care, host responsibility and minimising the risk of financial crime. Department-specific training is also planned during this time – an example is enhanced customer service training for those who work in the restaurants and bars affected by the closure.

“We are rightly being held to account by the regulator for failing to meet our host responsibility obligations. Everyone at SkyCity has a role to play in rebuilding trust with our customers, shareholders and the public. We promised we would put the closure time to good use and have planned a 5-day learning programme of employee engagement sessions where we will share information, take part in refresher training on host responsibility, minimising harm, and minimising the risk of financial crime,” said Jason Walbridge, SkyCity chief executive.

© Scoop Media