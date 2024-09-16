New Family Partnership Brings Pork To Menu In North Canterbury

Farmer led charity Meat the Need has expanded its offerings thanks to a new partnership, nourishing food banks with a different source of homegrown New Zealand protein from the paddock to the plate.

Patoa Farms in North Canterbury has officially come on board, generously donating one pig a week to supply the region's food banks and community organisations.

The generous partnership from the free farmed family business also meant Meat the Need could supply more food banks in the region.

Patoa Farms wholesale and procurement manager, Jelle Edzes said they were honoured to be able to donate.

“Often it is more of a blessing to be able to give, than to receive a gift and in this case, we feel that way. It causes us to reflect on everything we have and be thankful,” Edzes said.

“One of Patoa’s core values is to be a blessing to its people and local community. Meat the Need fits the criteria for caring for those in need in our community and we were keen to see pork distributed alongside the other proteins Meat the Need makes available.”

Edzes said he was very proud of all those who have made the distribution possible from Patoa Farms, Harris Farms and Meat the Need.

“Nutrition is vitally important and meat protein is essential to our nutritional needs. By providing easy to prepare pork to food banks via Meat the Need, we know we can alleviate the pressures on those in our local community who need help. By providing a consistent supply of pork, we can help food banks do what they do best, and through that we can all work together to help our community thrive.”

Meat the Need and Feed Out General Manager Zellara Holden expressed her excitement and gratitude for the new partnership with Patoa Farms, and the immediate effect it’s had on nourishing those who need it most with the introduction of five new food banks.

“We’re incredibly thankful to Patoa Farms for coming on board. It’s truly exciting to be able to introduce a new line of protein for those facing food insecurity in the North Canterbury region, especially when it’s grown straight in their backyard and donated from a local farmer. This partnership is a testament to the generosity and dedication of our farming community,” she said.

“As a charity, we’re dedicated to connecting local farmers with their local communities. At the end of the day, it’s clear just how much our farmers care about giving back and nourishing New Zealanders in need.”

Farmer led charity Meat the Need and Feed Out facilitate donations of meat and milk to supply to over 110 food banks and community organisations across the country with support from processors Silver Fern Farms, Miraka and Fonterra.

