For The Fourth Year In A Row, 2degrees Wins Canstar Blue’s SmallBusiness Telco Award

September 17, 2024: It’s clear from Canstar Blue’s latest Small Business Survey that technology is a driving force behind the success of the motu’s thousands of small businesses.

Nearly half (46%) of the firms in our latest research say their main selling channel is online, up from 37% five years ago. And as technology becomes cheaper and innovations such as artificial intelligence more prevalent – a fifth (21%) of businesses in our survey say they’re already using AI, while a further 42% plan to – productivity is being boosted.

Indeed, the number of businesses citing staffing as their biggest expenditure has dropped from 29% in 2019 to 22% in this year’s survey, while tech spend has remained constant. And the majority (79%) of business owners say that technology is making their working lives easier.

However, to make the most of the limitless possibilities offered by the omniverse, a small business owner needs a telco provider they can rely on. And that telco is 2degrees, the winner of Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers |Telecommunications Award for the fourth year in a row.

Tom Slee, Canstar Group Manager – Wealth, Health & New Zealand says, “Ever since the inception of our Small Business Telecommunications Award, 2degrees has dominated the field, earning consistent high praise from its thousands of customers across all the categories rated in our research, from Value for Money and Customer Service to Network Performance.

“That 2degrees has won our top business telco award for the fourth straight year is a testament to all the hard work the 2degrees team has put in keeping Kiwi small businesses connected to their customers and clients across Aotearoa and the world.”

Andrew Fairgray, Chief Business Officer, 2degrees says: “We’re thrilled to win again. Small businesses under 50FTE are the lifeblood of New Zealand, and to be able to support them and provide vital productivity tools is something we are incredibly proud to do.

“I’d like to thank all those businesses who choose 2degrees; we are committed to brilliant customer service, value and backing NZ Inc.”

Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers | Telecommunications Award Canstar Blue’s latest Most Satisfied Customers | Telecommunications Award is based on a survey of 694 Kiwi small business owners, who rated their telco providers across categories including Overall Satisfaction, Customer Service and Value for Money.

Canstar Blue’s Telecommunications Award is designed to help consumers make more informed choices and sits alongside Canstar Blue’s other small business, utility and telco awards.

