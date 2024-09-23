Hiringa Welcomes Game Changing EECA Low Emissions Heavy Vehicle Fund

Hiringa Energy believes EECA’s Low Emissions Heavy Vehicle Fund could be a pivotal moment in New Zealand’s transition to emissions-free transport.

The $30 million fund will cover up to 25% of the cost of procuring zero emissions heavy vehicles, including hydrogen trucks. It will also cover almost 25% of the cost of converting a diesel truck to a hydrogen dual fuel engine.

“This is a landmark day for decarbonising heavy transport, which is New Zealand’s second highest-emitting sector,” said Hiringa co-founder Cathy Clennett.

“The fund is an important first step for lowering the cost barrier for transport operators to purchase hydrogen vehicles. It’s also a signal to the market that hydrogen is the future of transport.”

Hiringa opened the first three hydrogen refuelling stations in New Zealand’s national network earlier this year, enabling hydrogen vehicles to operate and fuel up on our roads.

A fourth refuelling station is set to open before the end of this year, with dozens more planned in the years to come.

“The supply of green hydrogen fuel is there, particularly in the North Island, and the next step is to seize the opportunity and get more hydrogen trucks on our roads,” Clennett said.

“Businesses all over the world are increasingly looking to partner with organisations that can decarbonise their supply chains,” added Hiringa CEO and co-founder Andrew Clennett.

“We're already seeing the unique advantages of hydrogen trucks on our roads – they can carry full payloads, refuel in minutes and do the same job as diesel, but without the emissions. The opportunity for New Zealand to be an early adopter and underline its innovation and sustainability through hydrogen transport is enormous.”

EECA has published a list of approved zero and low emission trucks on its website.

“It’s a great start to see these clean vehicles available for funding assistance, and we know there are other hydrogen options available, including hydrogen dual fuel trucks. We look forward to seeing these options added to the list soon, furthering the impact of this grant.” Andrew Clennett said.

