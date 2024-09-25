Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Holy Moley! Tūpore Launches Retail Product To Tackle Pothole Problems

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 9:00 am
Press Release: Tupore Infrastructure

Hawke’s Bay-based leading infrastructure supply and construction company Tūpore has launched its first-ever retail product today, which aims to offer a long-lasting and cost-effective solution for pesky potholes.

‘No More Potholes’ is a dry asphalt product, developed by Tūpore’s manufacturing team at its locally owned and operated plant in Hawke’s Bay.

As a special blend of aggregate and bitumen, No More Potholes is suitable for use in all weather conditions and is easy and clean to transport, making it perfect for minor jobs at work, on the farm, or at-home repairs.

Tūpore CEO, Gavin O’Connor, is excited by the launch: “While Tūpore’s business is primarily focused on major infrastructure works, it’s great to use our facilities to create a product that everyday locals can use to tackle their pothole woes with just a bucket of No More Potholes.”

No More Potholes is available now at Mitre 10 Napier and Mitre 10 Hastings. Sizes vary from a 15kg and 25kg bucket with larger sizes of 250kg and 1 tonne bag available direct from Tūpore.

No More Potholes is suitable for personal use and repairs, to tackle small to medium-sized potholes. The product takes only four simple steps to use, with no dry time needed. Earlier this month, Tūpore announced that its local asphalt plant will undergo an upgrade, increasing asphalt production capability by 400 percent. It will also improve environmental outcomes through its transition away from diesel machinery to electric and LPG equipment, alongside increasing the use of recycled asphalt materials.

