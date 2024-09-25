Miraka Appoints New Farming Excellence GM

Taupō low-carbon dairy processor, Miraka, has appointed Joan Barendsen, as the company’s new General Manager of On-Farm Excellence.

Miraka CEO, Karl Gradon, said “We’re thrilled to welcome someone of Joan’s calibre and leadership to our organisation.”

“Joan’s strong dairy and rural industry background will be instrumental in driving our milk supply portfolio and supporting our dairy farmers to be the best in kaitiakitanga, on-farm sustainability and best practice.”

“With over 20 years of experience in the rural sector, Joan has a proven track record in dairy and dry stock farming, operations management, and rural consulting. Her previous senior roles at Tūaropaki Trust and Pāmu Farms of New Zealand underscore her capability in driving business growth and managing key relationships,” said Mr Gradon. Joan Barendsen is replacing incumbent GM On-Farm Excellence, Chad Hoggard, who will be leaving the business.

Ms Barendsen said “I’m honoured to step into this role at Miraka and build on the strong foundations established by Chad Hoggard. I look forward to working closely with our farmers to enhance sustainable practices and ensure we continue to lead in kaitiakitanga and on-farm excellence."

Karl Gradon: “We’re sorry to see Chad leaving our team – he has been an influential and highly respected leader who has nurtured our farmer relationships and enhanced our on-farm excellence programme, Te Ara Miraka. We wish him the very best for the future.”

