Two Lotto Players Win $500,000

25 September 2024

Two lucky Lotto players from Ruakaka and Auckland will be celebrating after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Ruakaka Lotto Post & Gift Shop in Ruakaka and Valley Road Superette in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $1.1 million with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Hylite Dairy in Auckland.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

