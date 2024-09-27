Ellerslie Events Secures Toitū Enviromark Certification, Paving The Way For A Sustainable Future

Ellerslie Events is proud to announce it has achieved the prestigious Toitū enviromark bronze certification after a year-long journey to develop a comprehensive environmental management system. This certification marks a significant milestone for the venue and highlights its commitment to sustainability.

Craig Fenwick, executive general manager of hospitality and events at Ellerslie Events, led the initiative. “We formed what we called a ‘green team’ to spearhead the certification process,” says Fenwick. “After 12 months of hard work and a thorough six-hour audit, we’re thrilled to have secured the accreditation at the end of August. It’s a rewarding outcome for all our efforts.”

The Toitū certification is a well-recognised, three-tiered programme that supports organisations in improving their environmental performance through a structured system. For many businesses in New Zealand, it’s a sought-after symbol of sustainability.

“We were doing a lot around sustainability at our events and racecourse, but we wanted third-party verification to substantiate our efforts,” Fenwick explains. “This certification gives us that confirmation.”

Achieving the bronze certification required compliance with 18 sections of requirements, ranging from health and safety to environmental standards and waste management.

“The process involved a lot of work to ensure we were operating a legally compliant business across various sectors, not just events but also property management and racedays,” Fenwick notes.

One of the key sustainability initiatives at Ellerslie is their waste management programme. The venue partnered with Green Gorilla, a company known for its innovative recycling solutions that reduce landfill waste. Ellerslie has also phased out single-use plastics, prioritising the use of compostable cutlery and plates while increasing recycling efforts for plastic, glass, and cardboard.

From an operational standpoint, the team has introduced water and energy-saving measures, including the installation of a stormwater pond to irrigate the racetrack—a critical initiative from a racing perspective.

Fenwick says that the journey to sustainability doesn’t end with the bronze certification.

“We’ve made great strides, but we’re always looking to improve. Our green team, made up of 10 members, meets monthly to explore new ways we can do more.”

In a groundbreaking achievement, Ellerslie has become the first racecourse out of 53 in the country to secure Toitū certification.

“This is something we’re incredibly proud of,” says Fenwick. “Our club is committed to caring for the planet, its people, and the wider community.”

Looking ahead, Ellerslie Events aims to maintain its bronze status for the next year, with an eye towards achieving gold and diamond certification in the future.

“Sustainability is an ongoing journey,” Fenwick concludes. “We’ll continue to implement new processes and initiatives, and we’ll be re-audited next July to ensure we still comply. After that, we’ll aim to raise the bar even further.”

