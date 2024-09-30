2024 Westpac NZ Franchise Awards Finalists Announced

The winners of the 29th annual Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards will be celebrated at a Gala Dinner at the Cordis Hotel on 9 November. The awards recognise and celebrate the ‘best of the best’ in the franchising community in New Zealand. Members of the Franchise Association of New Zealand (FANZ) were eligible to enter 15 category awards, and of the winners, 7 will be in the running to win the 2 prestigious Westpac Supreme Awards.

FANZ CEO Robyn Pickerill says the awards process is extremely valuable to franchisors and franchisees in reflecting on past achievements and identifying their strengths. “This is such a positive way for our members to receive feedback on their businesses and get inspiration from other passionate individuals within the franchising community. It’s also a wonderful occasion for them to come together, receive recognition for their efforts and celebrate, especially after a challenging few years.”

FANZ represents franchise systems and businesses dedicated to promoting best-practice franchising both in New Zealand and around the world. The organisation advocates for the interests of the franchising sector. The franchising sector is an important contributor to the New Zealand economy, contributing the equivalent of 12 per cent of New Zealand’s GDP with a collective annual turnover of $36.8 billion.

This year’s finalists come from a broad range of industries including cleaning, food, accommodation, logistics, accounting, consumer services, construction products and services, and property maintenance and services.

Last year’s Supreme Award winner for Westpac Franchise System of the Year went to the cleaning franchise Jani-King, and the Supreme Award for Westpac Franchisee of the Year was presented to Craig Burrowes of Hire A Hubby, “the everything experts” in Mt Eden, Westmere & Grey Lynn.

The judges highlighted that Jani-King demonstrated an exceptional focus on franchisees and high performance, along with innovation and a strong commitment to changing lives in a positive way, making this a standout submission.

The 2023 judging panel awarded the Westpac Supreme Franchisee of the Year Award to Craig Burrowes of Hire A Hubby Mt Eden, Westmere & Grey Lynn as he evidenced a well-considered and planned approach to business, coupled with a clear strategic direction which has driven him to achieve consistently high performance.

With the announcement of the finalists being made today, Pickerill says excitement is building towards the awards ceremony in November. “We are grateful for the support of our sponsors, and we thank all our finalists for their hard work. We wish them all the very best of luck and look forward to the 9th of November when the winners will be revealed.”

