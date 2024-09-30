One NZ Appoints Kieran Byrne As Chief Technology Officer

One New Zealand is delighted to promote Kieran Byrne into the role of Chief Technology Officer to lead the company’s mobile and fixed networks, cybersecurity, IT operations, and wholesale division, following Tony Baird stepping down after 14 years.

Kieran joined then-Vodafone NZ in January 2021, initially spending three years leading Technology Commercial Operations and most recently as General Manager, Strategy & Transformation. He was appointed a Director of the Rural Connectivity Group in October 2023.

Kieran holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Canterbury, and an MBA from London Business School. Prior to joining One New Zealand, Kieran spent seven years as a management consultant for Bain and Company, specialising in telecommunications and working across Australasia, Asia, and Africa.

Announcing Kieran’s appointment, Jason Paris, CEO, says: “Kieran is an engineer at heart and brings to the role expertise in setting and executing strategy, driving customer and commercial outcomes, and strengthening key partner relationships. He has deep industry knowledge and will be supported by an incredibly strong technical leadership team.

“While we are sad to see Tony depart the business, we know we are in great hands with Kieran at the helm.”

On stepping down, Tony Baird explains: “I’m proud of the achievements of my team during my tenure at One NZ. There are many highlights including us winning the Best in Test mobile network in NZ for three years in a row, building international and domestic fibre networks, launching next generation critical communications for emergency services, scaling our wholesale division, separating from Vodafone Group and transitioning into a new ownership model, and being part of the creation of Eon Fibre.

“Most importantly I leave knowing that One NZ has one of the highest quality technology and wholesale teams anywhere in the world.”

The appointment is effective 1 October, with Tony transitioning into an advisory role from this date.

