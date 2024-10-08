Tatauranga Umanga Māori – Statistics On Māori Businesses: June 2024 Quarter

Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: June 2024 quarter presents information on one subset of Māori businesses that contribute to our country’s economy. This release includes data on Māori authorities and related businesses. It does not cover all Māori businesses in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Māori authorities are defined as businesses that receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by iwi and Māori. Māori authorities are largely identified through their tax codes as registered with Inland Revenue. Any business within a Māori authority ownership group is also included for the purposes of Tatauranga umanga Māori.

Key facts

In the June 2024 quarter, around 1,450 Māori authorities and related businesses were in the Tatauranga umanga Māori population.

All figures are actual values and are not adjusted for seasonal effects.

In the June 2024 quarter compared with the June 2023 quarter:



the total value of sales by Māori authorities was $1,057 million, up $4.3 million (0.4 percent)

the total value of purchases by Māori authorities was $774 million, down $25 million (3.2 percent)

the total number of filled jobs for Māori authorities was 12,100, up 390 jobs (3.3 percent)

the total value of earnings by employees of Māori authorities was $219 million, up $15 million (7.4 percent)

Māori authorities exported $216 million worth of goods, up $5.6 million (2.7 percent).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: June 2024 quarter - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/tatauranga-umanga-maori-statistics-on-maori-businesses-june-2024-quarter

CSV files for download - https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/

