International Travel: August 2024

11 October 2024

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors

Overseas visitor arrivals were 214,300 in August 2024, an increase of 7,500 from August 2023. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

Australia (up 13,800)

China (up 3,200)

United States (down 6,500).

The total number of overseas visitor arrivals in August 2024 was 85 percent of the 251,100 in August 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic).

