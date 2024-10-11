Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
International Travel: August 2024

Friday, 11 October 2024, 11:15 am
11 October 2024

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts
Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors

Overseas visitor arrivals were 214,300 in August 2024, an increase of 7,500 from August 2023. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

  • Australia (up 13,800)
  • China (up 3,200)
  • United States (down 6,500).

The total number of overseas visitor arrivals in August 2024 was 85 percent of the 251,100 in August 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic).

  • https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-travel-august-2024/
