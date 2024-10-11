International Travel: August 2024
11 October 2024
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.
Key
facts
Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors
Overseas visitor arrivals were 214,300 in August 2024, an increase of 7,500 from August 2023. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:
- Australia (up 13,800)
- China (up 3,200)
- United States (down 6,500).
The total number of overseas visitor arrivals in August 2024 was 85 percent of the 251,100 in August 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic).
