Callaway Chips In As New Sponsor Of New Zealand Open

New Zealand Open 2023 Champion, Brendan Jones, celebrates with the Brodie Breeze trophy at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga/photosport.nz

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport is excited that leading golf equipment manufacturer, Callaway Golf, has signed on as the Official Equipment Partner and Supporting Sponsor of the tournament.

Set to take place at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between February 27 and March 2 2025, the New Zealand Open will be contested for the 104th time. This exciting partnership underscores both Callaway’s commitment to growing the game of golf and the New Zealand Open’s reputation as a premier tournament on the global stage.

Known for its cutting-edge technology, Callaway has been a trusted name in the golf community for decades and is a wide supporter of golf throughout the world.

New Zealand Open tournament director Michael Glading says he is delighted to be working with the Callaway team.

"Callaway is a leading brand in the world of golf, and an integral part of the growth of the sport in New Zealand. We are really looking forward to having the team at Callaway as part of our New Zealand Open family.

“Callaway has a strong brand presence across New Zealand with long term retail partnerships across the country. We are particularly excited about their upcoming consumer promotion which will provide golf fans across Australasia the opportunity to win a trip to Queenstown for next year’s New Zealand Open.”

Callaway's new multi-year sponsorship deal will include some great interactive experiences for fans who attend the tournament as well as opportunities for players and spectators to try out the latest Callaway technology.

Managing Director of Callaway Golf South Pacific Matt Meredith is looking forward to supporting the prestigious event and being part of the action.

"The New Zealand Open is a unique event on the global golfing calendar and we are really looking forward to being part of the one of the leading premier tournaments in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We know first-hand that the New Zealand Open delivers an exceptional experience for players and spectators, at Millbrook Resort and across the country. Our goal at Callaway is to inspire golfers of all levels, and being part of this tournament allows us to connect with players and fans in New Zealand and beyond."

The 104th New Zealand Open will tee off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between 27 February and 2 March 2025.

About the 104th New Zealand Open

The tournament is one of New Zealand’s leading sporting events with a long and prestigious history. It was founded in 1907 and will now be played for the 104th time between February 27 – March 2, 2025.

The tournament, which is the only National Open in world golf played in a Pro-Am Format, is a co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules and has a partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour.

A professional field will play the first two rounds alternately at Millbrook Resort’s Coronet and Remarkables courses. The final two rounds will be played on a composite course including holes from both the Coronet and Remarkables courses.

The New Zealand Open Champion will be the leading player after 72 holes of stroke play.

The tournament also hosts 156 amateur players, each partnering with a professional in a two-man best-ball event, competing for the NZ Pro-Am Championship.

The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, will be live on the home of golf, Sky Sport, February 27 – March 2, 2025.

About Callaway

Founded in 1982, Callaway is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green.

Callaway Golf is the leading manufacturer of premium golf clubs, balls, performance gear and accessories worldwide. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway pushes the limits of performance and create demonstrably superior products designed to make every golfer a better golfer.

