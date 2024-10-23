Record-Breaking Year Sees Powerball Hit $30 Million For Fourth Time

22 October 2024

The Powerball jackpot has cracked the $30 million mark for the fourth time this year in what has been a record-breaking run for the nation’s lottery.

Wednesday’s draw will see $30 million up for grabs once again, following three earlier big jackpot wins in April, June and August.

“This is a streak we’ve never seen before in our history,” says Lotto NZ Head of Corporate Communications, Will Hine.

“It’s unprecedented for the Powerball jackpot to reach $30 million four times in a year. It’s previously happened twice in a year but never more than that.

“It means 2024 has been an interesting year for those occasional Powerball players who may not buy a ticket every week but keep their eye out for a big draw.”

So far in 2024 Lotto NZ has already made 46 New Zealanders millionaires and has given away the biggest prize ever won on a single ticket with $44.67 million won by a lucky family in August – the prize comprised $44 million from Powerball and $666,670 from Lotto First Division.

Since Lotto first started in 1987, more than $15.6 billion has been won in prizes, and more than 1180 players made millionaires.

“Importantly, all of our $5.9 billion in profit across that period has been passed back to communities across New Zealand,” says Hine.

Anyone wanting a ticket in this Wednesday’s $30 million draw should get in early by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on the day to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.

Lotto NZ reminds players that big jackpots still have small odds - it’s important to remember that your chances of winning remain small, no matter how large the jackpot gets.

Notes:

The three previous Powerball jackpots that moved past $30 million in 2024 were:

Date jackpot won Final jackpot amount when won Winner description 13 April $30 million MyLotto, Wellington 8 June $50 million (must be won) 7 x players nationwide ($7.18 million each) 10 August $44 million MyLotto, Auckland

