Pead Enhances Corporate Communications Team

Elevating Client Service Through Expert-Led Reputation Management

Pead, specialists in creative communications and reputation management, has welcomed Sarah Higgs to its corporate team, further expanding its strategic thinking and corporate strategy skillset

Jack Wheeler, Corporate Partner at Pead, says Sarah’s appointment as Senior Consultant is an example of Pead’s commitment to servicing their clients to the highest standard.

“At Pead, we deliver bravely strategic and creative communications for an ever-changing world. Sarah Higgs is a wonderful PR consultant with an excellent reputation for delivering meaningful results. We’re thrilled to have her on our team.”

Highly skilled in corporate communications and media relations, Sarah Higgs brings with her a wealth of knowledge from her time in agency and consulting.

With significant experience in crisis communications, brand and relationship management, Sarah has worked with public, private, and listed organisations across a range of sectors, including financial services, infrastructure, aged care and retail. She has also led significant projects within the not-for-profit sector. Her expertise, creative approach and dedication to her clients and team make her a true asset to Pead.

“From reactive issues management to proactive reputation building, our specialists know how to cut through the chaos and inspire audiences to act,” says Wheeler.

“We’ve always attracted and developed the best talent at Pead. Successfully navigating the complexities currently existing in our media landscape means we need strong communicators to make sure our clients are being heard when and where it matters.

“We’re excited for this new stage in Pead’s journey, where we are moving forward and staying ahead of the conversation,” says Wheeler.

About Pead

Pead is Aotearoa’s full-service communications and PR agency. With more than 20 years’ experience, we bring together the best of consumer and corporate PR and infuse it with best practice digital marketing and creative.

We help brands navigate an increasingly complex world to deliver business results and provoke action. We attracted the smartest brains in town and have a long-standing history of creating the foundation of phenomenal careers.

