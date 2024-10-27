Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

26 October 2024

It will be a Labour weekend to remember for two lucky Lotto players from Napier and Wellington after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Greenmeadows in Napier, and on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $1.1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

