Six Simple Steps To Keep Pets Safe During Guy Fawkes

Guy Fawkes is coming… along with the bangs, whistles and shrieks of fireworks. Sure, it’s exciting for some, but terrifying for others, especially if they have no idea what’s going on – like animals. This includes the more than 4.35 million pets who reside in New Zealand.

Many organisations have called for a ban on fireworks and many Kiwis want to see backyard fireworks banned. Pet insurance specialist PD Insurance’s COO, Michelle Le Long, explains, “We’ve seen several insurance claims related to pets and fireworks. From stress-induced injuries to escape attempts, it’s a vital reminder of the importance of keeping our furry family members safe and calm during noisy celebrations."

Adding to Michelle’s observation, Healthy Pets NZ Chair Dr. Cath Watson shares, "I’ve witnessed broken teeth, torn limbs (especially toes and pads) damaged eyes, torn ears, and deep penetrating wounds from glass, including one that pierced the chest and lacerated a lung. I’ve also seen dogs hit by cars while fleeing in panic, and horses badly tangled in fences. These incidents can tragically result in death or euthanasia.”

Dogs and cats can hear higher frequencies and sounds at greater distances, so the explosive noises of fireworks might seem closer, louder, and more disorienting to them. If you factor in sudden flashing lights, fires by rogue fireworks, wrongdoers tormenting animals with fireworks and extra traffic on the roads, there’s a higher risk that your pet may run away or become injured,” adds Le Long.

Prevention better than cure

If your pet is showing extreme reactions to loud noises, especially if it's worsening over time, don’t wait for them to grow out of it, get help, says Dr. Watson. “Talk to your vet about medication, non-drug tools, and strategies. A referral to a veterinary behaviorist can be money well spent to avoid costly recovery later.”

PD Insurance suggests pet parents plan ahead for Guy Fawkes – and New Year's Eve for that matter – with these six simple steps:

If you plan on having fireworks post a notice in neighbourhood online groups so your neighbours are forewarned. Perhaps even distribute a leaflet into the neighbourhood letterboxes. Create a safe pet space inside that’s dark, enclosed, and filled with comforting things. Bring pets there, then close the windows and draw the blinds. Cover outdoor aviaries with a tarpaulin. Help your pet relax with distractions, treats or calming sprays/wraps. Your local pet store or vet can provide you with great options for your furry family member. Try to stay calm, even though it’s distressing to see your pet upset and scared. They take their cues from you so reassure them in a comforting manner that they are always safe with you. There’s always a risk your animal may bolt so ensure they’re micro chipped and tagged with your contact details. Take photos, especially of unique marks/fur patterns to help others identify them if needed later. Playing calming music is another effective way to reduce anxiety. Soothing sounds such as classical music or calming playlists for pets help drown out the noise and soothe pets.

“If you're going to use fireworks, make sure to prioritise the safety of pets and other animals. Keep your celebrations mindful by setting off fireworks in areas far from animals, and ensure pets are secure indoors,” says Le Long.

“By being considerate, you can enjoy your festivities while doing your best to protect the animals who can't speak up to express their fear or ask for help,” concludes Le Long.

