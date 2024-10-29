Ara's Top YES Teams Score Big With Touchdown

Twenty mentors coached the top 10 YES teams from across Canterbury at the Touchdown event. (Photo/Supplied)

The top ten teams in the Ara Institute of Canterbury- run divisions of the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) have had a boost heading into the regional finals of the 2024 event tomorrow.

The frontrunners for the Ōtākaro North and Ōtākaro South prizes were invited to take part in the first ever ‘Touchdown’ event which attracted top business mentors around the region to offer expertise ahead of their final pitches.

"This is the first time we’ve run this event," YES Acting Canterbury Regional Coordinator Annie Saunders said. "We’re trying something different to see if it will help our teams finish their involvement in YES 2024 on a high, regardless of whether they take the regional win or not."

The 180 Christchurch-based teams involved in the 2024 competition had put in months of work before the top ten competitors were decided earlier this month.

Supported by the Christchurch Epic Centre, The Alternative Board and Michael Philpott, Touchdown was the grand finale for YES Canterbury participants following their youth market days, the Canterbury Innovation expo, and the Canterbury Tech summit.

Saunders said the response to the callout for input into Touchdown from the local business sector had been overwhelming. Among the 20 business leaders who lined up to contribute were CEOs, directors and various experts covering everything from sustainability to finance.

"Pretty much anyone who could offer insights into emerging businesses was excited to give their two cents! They’ve offered invaluable tips on things the students may not have thought about yet or aspects of their business they’re yet to touch on," Saunders said.

The ten finalists heard a range of presentations before a quick-fire mentoring event (think speed-dating for entrepreneurs) and a final coaching session on people skills with Chris Wallace from the Alternative Board.

Wallace, a former high school teacher, wanted to help students learn more about leadership and teamwork dynamics.

"I firmly believe that if we can give them the skills and confidence early in their journey, we will create better leaders and more successful people-centered businesses," he said.

The winners from Ōtākaro North and Ōtākaro South were unveiled earlier this month.

Teams from Burnside High, Papanui High, Cashmere High, St Thomas of Canterbury College and Amuri Area School will battle it out for the Ōtākaro North national final spot. Their products include upcycled cardholders, designer illuminated numerals, face masks for tradies, an eco-friendly washing machine cleaner and wearable cup holders.

Four teams from Rolleston College join another from Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery School in the Ōtākaro South group. The businesses they’ve created include cleats attachable to ordinary shoes, learning support tools for dyslexic students, a dance photography service, te reo scrabble and a soap product for cancer fundraising.

The high achievers have submitted all their project work and just need to polish their final pitch to judges tomorrow before the winners are revealed at a gala event at Ara’s City campus.

