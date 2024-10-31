Vertiv Names Scott Armul To Lead Global Portfolio And Business Units

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that on January 1, 2025, Scott Armul will be promoted to executive vice president, global portfolio and business units, reporting to Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi. Armul will focus on driving a growth-oriented global portfolio strategy, as Vertiv continues to expand its offerings to meet evolving industry and customer needs in an increasingly demanding digital economy.

Scott Armul (Photo/Supplied)

As previously announced, effective January 1, 2025, Stephen Liang, Vertiv’s chief technology officer and executive vice president of products and solutions, will focus on CTO responsibilities of defining vision and strategy for future technology developments. Armul will lead engineering research and development, as well as the business units that make up Vertiv’s portfolio of solutions – thermal management, power management, IT systems, infrastructure solutions, and global services. Together, Armul and Liang will play a critical role in steering Vertiv’s future technology roadmap.

“During a time when AI is driving unprecedented demand for compute, our customers rely on our innovation and technology stewardship,” said Albertazzi. “With his knowledge of the business and industry, strategic thinking, and great customer intimacy, I’m confident that Scott will guide Vertiv’s global portfolio and business units to intensely lead the industry and more rapidly and profoundly enable our customers to achieve their infrastructure business objectives.”

“My experience across technical, leadership and customer-oriented roles at Vertiv has provided deep insights into our business and how we deliver value to the market,” said Armul. “This is an exciting, dynamic time to be in our industry, and we are well positioned to enable the rapid pace of evolution. I’m looking forward to joining the executive team and continuing to drive excellence in our business units and our portfolio of solutions.”

Armul began his career with Vertiv in 2009 as a business planning and development MBA intern and returned as a full-time strategic planner role in 2010. His other positions at Vertiv included senior marketing manager for Vertiv services, director of AC power product management, vice president and general manager of DC power and outside plant solutions for the Americas, and vice president of global DC power and outside plant. Armul is currently vice president of global strategic accounts, achieving increased order volume with these customers while executing strategic initiatives directly tied to Vertiv’s growth.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 24,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

