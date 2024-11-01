Auckland Vehicle Rentals Provide An Update On The Key Features Of Their Truck Hire Service

October 2024 - Auckland Vehicle Rentals are proud to provide an update on the features of their truck rentals service for the summer season.

Up to 100km of Free Travel – Each truck rental includes up to 100km of travel at no additional cost, offering excellent value for both short and medium-distance moves. This makes AVR’s truck hire an ideal choice for local and nearby moves, allowing customers to manage costs effectively.

Accessible to All Car License Holders – Unlike most commercial vehicle rentals that require a heavy vehicle license, AVR’s trucks can be driven by anyone with a standard car license. This eliminates the need for additional paperwork and training, making the rental process quick and easy for everyone.

Spacious and Reliable Trucks – AVR’s fleet of trucks offers ample room for transporting large items, furniture, equipment, or multiple boxes in a single trip. Each truck is well-maintained to ensure a reliable and smooth driving experience.

Modern Features for Convenience and Safety – Each truck is equipped with user-friendly features, including automatic transmission, reversing cameras, and optional hydraulic tail lifts for easier loading and unloading. These amenities make driving and operating the truck accessible for all experience levels.

Auckland Vehicle Rentals has designed its truck hire services with flexibility in mind, catering to both personal and business customers. From home relocations to office moves, the spacious trucks simplify the logistics of moving heavy items or bulk goods. For businesses managing deliveries or transporting equipment, AVR’s flexible rental terms and competitive pricing allow companies to scale their transport needs without incurring high costs.

