SBS Bank CEO Wins Leadership Award

Mark McLean (Photo/Supplied)

Mark McLean, SBS Bank Group Chief Executive, has been named leader of the year at the 2024 Cooperative Business New Zealand Awards.

The awards, held in Christchurch last night, highlight outstanding leadership and accomplishments of businesses within the cooperative sector.

SBS Bank Chairman Joe O’Connell says Mark, who has been the bank’s chief executive for three years, is leading SBS through an ambitious transformation programme, taking the 155-year legacy of the SBS cooperative purpose into the future.

“Mark is a dedicated leader, focused heavily on transformational growth as we adapt and embrace change to ensure we are able to provide the very best products and services to our members,” Mr O’Connell says.

“As he has refocused the bank on our founding principles of home ownership, SBS has outperformed the industry growth rate. Last year, our home lending grew at 2.5 times the industry average, while deposits grew at 1.2 times the industry average, and we welcomed 6650 new members.

“This has been matched by strong staff engagement, commitment to our communities and investment in technology and innovation to give members more choice about when and where they bank with us.

“While Mark is modest about these achievements, this award is testament to his great vision for the cooperative model and commitment to our founding principles as a mutual-owned bank, owned by our members and here for New Zealanders.”

Mark McLean says receiving the award is an honour.

“Quite frankly, I’m humbled to be singled-out and consider this to be a reflection of the hard work of the entire SBS team and their commitment to delivering great outcomes for our members every day,” Mr McLean says.

“SBS has a long, proud history as a mutual bank that puts its members first, and it’s a privilege to lead the team as we lean further into our purpose of helping Kiwis find a place to call home and grow beyond a small, member-owned bank at the bottom of the South Island to be one of New Zealand’s most-loved, Kiwi-owned banks.”

Cooperative Business New Zealand said: “As Group CEO of SBS Bank, Mark has revitalised the bank’s mission, focusing on its heritage as a member-owned mutual dedicated to helping New Zealanders achieve homeownership. Through transformative initiatives, he has elevated SBS as a top choice for first-home buyers, increased brand awareness, and welcomed 6,650 new members.”

